Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in JUST IN TIME Rehearsals

Rehearsals have begun for the new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025 and Opening Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. See photos here!



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, JUST IN TIME invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski. Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.



JUST IN TIME stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

