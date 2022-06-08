Photos: Joel Grey Presents Myles Frost His Theatre World Award Onstage at MJ THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

The 2022 Theatre World Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season included Patrick J. Adams (Take Me Out), Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Kearstin Piper Brown (Intimate Apparel), Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, Or Change), Enrico Colantoni (Birthday Candles), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles), Gaby French (Hangmen), Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), and Kara Young (Clyde's).

Check out photos of Myles Frost receiving his Theatre World Award onstage at MJ the Musical below!

The Theatre World Awards celebrated the 2022 Theatre World Award Honorees this past Monday night, giving a a special 'Outstanding Ensemble" Award to 21 cast members making their Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man, the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater Honoree Michael Oberholtzer, and the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Honoree Harvey Fierstein.

Check out photos below!