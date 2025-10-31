Photos: Javier Muñoz, Nathan Salstone and More in Rehearsals for WONDER at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are underway for the new musical, Wonder. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production, which begins performances on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, opens officially on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and continues through Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. See photos here!

Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films’ hit feature film, this uplifting new musical follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and what it means to belong. Auggie Pullman has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. But when his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference. As Auggie navigates a world filled with kindness and cruelty, his parents and sister go on their own journeys of transformation and discovery. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score, Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness.

Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY Award-winning duo A Great Big World, a book by Sarah Ruhl, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, music direction by Ryan Cantwell; choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman and direction by Taibi Magar. Timothy R. Semon is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by C12 Casting.

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuiokaas “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.”