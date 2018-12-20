Photo/Video: James Snyder, Jenny Jules, and More Lead Magical New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome a new Broadway cast currently in rehearsals to begin performances on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC) following the final performance of the current cast on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
James Snyder will play Harry Potter with Diane Davis as Ginny Potter and Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter. Matt Mueller will play Ron Weasley with Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy will be Jonno Roberts with Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy.
They are joined by Aaron Bartz, Will Carlyon, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany and Karen Janes Woditsch along with returning cast members Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Zoë Feigelson, Jack Hatcher, Edward James Hyland, Joey Labrasca, Landon Maas, James Romney and Alex Weisman playing a variety of characters.
Ms. Farb and Ms. Reid are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.
Meet the new cast in the video below:
The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.
Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.
It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.
While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Matt Mueller, James Snyder, Nadia Brown, Jonno Roberts, Jenny Jules, Diane Davis, Bubba Weiler, Nicholas Podany
Jack Koenig, Eva Kaminsky, Rachel Leslie, Kimberly Dodson, Antoinette Robinson, Steve Haggard, Sarita Amani Nash, Joey Labrasca, Brian Thomas Abraham, Karen Janes Woditsch, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, James Brown III, Patrick Du Laney, Alex Weisman, James Romney, Fiona Reid, Stephen Spinella, Diane Davis, Matt Mueller, James Snyder, Jenny Jules, Jonno Roberts, Sara Farb, Edward James Hyland, Will Carlyon, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Bubba Weiler, Nicholas Podany, Nadia Brown, Jonathan Gordon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti
Jenny Jules, Matt Mueller, Diane Davis, James Snyder, Nicholas Podany
Matt Mueller, Diane Davis, Nicholas Podany, James Snyder, Bubba Weiler
Bubba Weiler, Jonno Roberts, Sara Farb
Stephen Spinella, Jonno Roberts, Eva Kaminsky