Photos: & JULIET's New Star Gianna Harris Takes Her First Broadway Bows

Check out photos of Gianna's first curtain call at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Last night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Gianna Harris took her first bow as Juliet in the hit jukebox musical & Juliet to 'roar'ing applause! Check out photos of Gianna's first curtain call!
A high-energy jukebox musical that rewrites Shakespeare’s tragic love story & Juliet* features a book by Schitt’s Creek alumnus David West Read and a playlist of Max Martin pop hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Roar.”
The show opened on the West End in November 2019, garnering nine Olivier Award nominations and winning three, including Best Actress in a Musical. It opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022. The Broadway run received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
Gianna Harris & the Cast of & JULIET
