Photos: & JULIET's New Star Gianna Harris Takes Her First Broadway Bows

Last night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Gianna Harris took her first bow as Juliet in the hit jukebox musical & Juliet to 'roar'ing applause! Check out photos of Gianna's first curtain call!

A high-energy jukebox musical that rewrites Shakespeare’s tragic love story & Juliet* features a book by Schitt’s Creek alumnus David West Read and a playlist of Max Martin pop hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Roar.”

The show opened on the West End in November 2019, garnering nine Olivier Award nominations and winning three, including Best Actress in a Musical. It opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022. The Broadway run received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book.