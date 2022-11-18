Photos: Inside the Recording Studio With the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS

See behind-the-scenes photos from this week's making of the forthcoming release of Almost Famous - Original Broadway Cast Recording on Sony Masterworks Broadway. Available now for preorder on CD and 2-LP vinyl, the album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, and features original music by Kitt with lyrics by Crowe and Kitt.

Check out the photos below!

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® and Grammy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Jann Wenner of Rolling Stone said of the Broadway production, "I fell in love with rock and roll again. Almost Famous is a night of wit and warmth, and deep feeling. Cameron Crowe has brought fresh new life to his great coming-of-age classic."

