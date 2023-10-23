Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The cast features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, and more.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street).

See photos from opening night below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois BattisteTracie BennettBobby CannavaleMicaela DiamondAmber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven PasqualeDavid Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante CarterLindsay Nicole ChambersBradley DeanMehry EslaminiaAdam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

Here We Are is produced by Tom KirdahySue WagnerJohn Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Here We Are
Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Sue Wagner, Bobby Cannavale, John Johnson, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare, David Hyde Pierce, Tom Kirdahy and Rick Pappas

Here We Are
Tracie Bennett and David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Brandon Uranowitz and Micaela Diamond

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Here We Are
Jane Krakowski, Jonathan Groff and Donna Murphy

Here We Are
Jane Krakowski, Jonathan Groff and Donna Murphy

Here We Are
Jeremy Shamos, Kate Jennings Grant and Doug Hughes

Here We Are
Annie Potts, Rachel Bay Jones and Matthew James Thomas

Here We Are
Jonathan Groff, Jim Carnahan, Zachary Quinto and Donna Murphy

Here We Are
Jennifer Prescott and Brian d'Arcy James

Here We Are
Mario Cantone and David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Melanie Chandra, Danny Strong, Caitlin Mehner, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Here We Are
Sue Wagner, Liesl Tommy, Chris Henry Coffey and Jennifer Mudge

Here We Are
David Rockwell, Jane Krakowski, John Quilty and Santo Loquasto

Here We Are
Howard McGillin and Richard Samson

Here We Are
Zachary Prince, Michael R. Jackson and Brandon Uranowitz

Here We Are
Miriam Silverman and Adam Green

Here We Are
Miriam Silverman and Adam Green

Here We Are
Frank DiLella and Christopher DiLella

Here We Are
Jane Krakowski, David Ives and David Rockwell

Here We Are
David Rockwell, Jane Krakowski, David Ives, Martha Ives, Jonathan Groff and Donna Murphy

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare and Bobby Cannavale

Here We Are
Jonathan Dinklage, Denis O'Hare, Bobby Cannavale and Kailee Graham

Here We Are
Eleri Ward and Paula Leggett Chase

Here We Are
David Hyde Pierce, Ann Roth and Santo Loquasto

Here We Are
Megan Sikora, Jennifer Prescott and Brian d'Arcy James

Here We Are
April Matthis and Guest

Here We Are
David Hyde Pierce and Brian Hargrove

Here We Are
Rachel Bay Jones and Matthew James Thomas

Here We Are
Jamie Moore and Eleri Ward

Here We Are
Alexander Gemignani and Denis O'Hare

Here We Are
Nick Blaemire, Van Hughes and Jacob Yates

Here We Are
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok

Here We Are
David Chase, Paula Leggett Chase, Megan Sikora, Cameron Adams and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Here We Are
Dan Bucatinsky and Trey Ellett

Here We Are
Jamie Moore and Eleri Ward

Here We Are
Brandon Uranowitz

Here We Are
Brandon Uranowitz

Here We Are
Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince

Here We Are
Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince

Here We Are
Brian d'Arcy James

Here We Are
Brian d'Arcy James

Here We Are
Donna Murphy and Zachary Quinto

Here We Are
Donna Murphy and Zachary Quinto

Here We Are
Patrick Page and Paige Davis

Here We Are
Patrick Page and Paige Davis

Here We Are
Miriam Silverman

Here We Are
Miriam Silverman

Here We Are
Annie Potts

Here We Are
Annie Potts

Here We Are
Dan Bucatinsky

Here We Are
Dan Bucatinsky

Here We Are
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok

Here We Are
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok

Here We Are
Ann Roth

Here We Are
Eleri Ward

Here We Are
Eleri Ward

Here We Are
Matthew James Thomas

Here We Are
Matthew James Thomas

Here We Are
Stellene Volandes

Here We Are
Stellene Volandes

Here We Are
Signage at The Shed


Opening Night Coverage



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Sh Photo
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet!

2
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheims HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Explore the photos from the star-studded opening night party of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE. Featuring Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, and more, this exclusive collection takes you behind the scenes of this highly anticipated production.

3
Photos: First Look at the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Photos: First Look at the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Production photos from the final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, have been released, ahead of its Opening Night at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. Check out the photos here!

4
Sondheims HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed Photo
Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed

The highly anticipated world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, has been extended by popular demand through January 21, 2024. Find out how to get tickets for the new performances here!

