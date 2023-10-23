Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The cast features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, and more.
Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street).
See photos from opening night below!
Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.
Here We Are is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.
The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.
Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce
Sue Wagner, Bobby Cannavale, John Johnson, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare, David Hyde Pierce, Tom Kirdahy and Rick Pappas
Tracie Bennett and David Hyde Pierce
Brandon Uranowitz and Micaela Diamond
Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Jane Krakowski, Jonathan Groff and Donna Murphy
Jeremy Shamos, Kate Jennings Grant and Doug Hughes
Annie Potts, Rachel Bay Jones and Matthew James Thomas
Jonathan Groff, Jim Carnahan, Zachary Quinto and Donna Murphy
Jennifer Prescott and Brian d'Arcy James
Mario Cantone and David Hyde Pierce
Melanie Chandra, Danny Strong, Caitlin Mehner, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo
Sue Wagner, Liesl Tommy, Chris Henry Coffey and Jennifer Mudge
David Rockwell, Jane Krakowski, John Quilty and Santo Loquasto
Howard McGillin and Richard Samson
Zachary Prince, Michael R. Jackson and Brandon Uranowitz
Miriam Silverman and Adam Green
Frank DiLella and Christopher DiLella
Jane Krakowski, David Ives and David Rockwell
David Rockwell, Jane Krakowski, David Ives, Martha Ives, Jonathan Groff and Donna Murphy
Denis O'Hare and Bobby Cannavale
Jonathan Dinklage, Denis O'Hare, Bobby Cannavale and Kailee Graham
Eleri Ward and Paula Leggett Chase
David Hyde Pierce, Ann Roth and Santo Loquasto
Megan Sikora, Jennifer Prescott and Brian d'Arcy James
April Matthis and Guest
David Hyde Pierce and Brian Hargrove
Rachel Bay Jones and Matthew James Thomas
Jamie Moore and Eleri Ward
Alexander Gemignani and Denis O'Hare
Nick Blaemire, Van Hughes and Jacob Yates
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok
David Chase, Paula Leggett Chase, Megan Sikora, Cameron Adams and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Dan Bucatinsky and Trey Ellett
Jamie Moore and Eleri Ward
Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince
Donna Murphy and Zachary Quinto
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok
Stellene Volandes
Signage at The Shed
