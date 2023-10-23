Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night

Here We Are is running off-Broadway at The Shed’s Griffin Theater.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois BattisteTracie BennettBobby CannavaleMicaela DiamondAmber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven PasqualeDavid Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante CarterLindsay Nicole ChambersBradley DeanMehry EslaminiaAdam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Watch below as we take you inside opening night with the company!




