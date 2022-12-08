Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event below!

The new film stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), and more in the new film.

Matilda the Musical also stars Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Matilda the Musical had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 5, 2022, and was released in the UK on November 25, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing International through TriStar Pictures, while in the U.S., the film was theatrically released on December 9, 2022, in addition to being available to stream on Netflix on December 25.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Sindhu Vee

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Sindhu Vee

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus, Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Rob Howell

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Rob Howell

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Rob Howell, Eric Fellner, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Eric Fellner, Rob Howell, Jordan Davis, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus and Racheline Benveniste

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Zoë Wanamaker and Rob Howell

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee and Andrea Riseborough

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Tommy Bracco

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andy Karl and Tommy Bracco

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andy Karl

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Douglas Hodge

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Julia Murney and Lilli Cooper

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andy Karl, Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Andy Karl and Matthew Warchus

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matilda Poster at The Paris Theater

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Signage at The Paris Theater



Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICALPhotos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
December 8, 2022

Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event here!
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME's Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker Meet the PressPhotos: PICTURES FROM HOME's Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker Meet the Press
December 8, 2022

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. Last night, the cast, which includes Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker, met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!
Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'
December 6, 2022

Broadway Women’s Alliance hosted a special Broadway community screening of the new film Women Talking on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm. 
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE On BroadwayPhotos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE On Broadway
December 5, 2022

Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. See photos from the opening night red carpet!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
December 5, 2022

See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten.
share