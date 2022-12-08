Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event below!

The new film stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), and more in the new film.

Matilda the Musical also stars Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Matilda the Musical had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 5, 2022, and was released in the UK on November 25, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing International through TriStar Pictures, while in the U.S., the film was theatrically released on December 9, 2022, in addition to being available to stream on Netflix on December 25.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas