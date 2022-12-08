Photos: On the Red Carpet for the NYC Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
The film will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25.
Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event below!
The new film stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), and more in the new film.
Matilda the Musical also stars Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
Matilda the Musical had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 5, 2022, and was released in the UK on November 25, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing International through TriStar Pictures, while in the U.S., the film was theatrically released on December 9, 2022, in addition to being available to stream on Netflix on December 25.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir
Sindhu Vee
Sindhu Vee
Matthew Warchus, Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir and Dennis Kelly
Matthew Warchus and Emma Thompson
Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly
Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus
Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson
Andrea Riseborough, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee and Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus
Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus
Rob Howell, Eric Fellner, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus
Eric Fellner, Rob Howell, Jordan Davis, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus and Racheline Benveniste
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly
Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee and Andrea Riseborough
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly
Frank DiLella, Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Sindhu Vee, Andrea Riseborough and Dennis Kelly
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson
Andy Karl, Lauren Ward and Matthew Warchus
Matilda Poster at The Paris Theater
Signage at The Paris Theater
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
December 8, 2022
Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event here!
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME's Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker Meet the Press
December 8, 2022
Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. Last night, the cast, which includes Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker, met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!
Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'
December 6, 2022
Broadway Women’s Alliance hosted a special Broadway community screening of the new film Women Talking on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm.
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE On Broadway
December 5, 2022
Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. See photos from the opening night red carpet!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
December 5, 2022
See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten.