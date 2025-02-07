Photos: Inside Rehearsals for URINETOWN at Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are now underway for Encores! City Center's production of Urinetown, featuring Jordan Fisher, Keala Settle, Rainn Wilson, and more. Check out photos of the cast in action here and go inside rehearsals with the compnay below!

The cast also features Josh Breckenridge, Yeman Brown, Kevin Cahoon, Christopher Fitzgerald, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Greg Hildreth, Jeff Hiller, Tiffany Mann, Daniel Quadrino, Graham Rowat, Stephanie Styles, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and John Yi.

In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

City Center’s 2025 Encores! series includes Urinetown (Feb 5 – 16), Love Life (Mar 26 – 30), and Wonderful Town (Apr 30 – May 11).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas