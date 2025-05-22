 tracking pixel
Photos: Inside MTC's Spring Gala Honoring Jake Gyllenhaal

The Gala was held on Monday, May 19 at Cipriani.

By: May. 22, 2025
 Manhattan Theatre Club just hosted its 2025 Spring Gala, which was held on Monday, May 19 at Cipriani 42nd Street.  The evening was hosted by three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters and honored Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal for his excellent work and commitment to MTC, the theatre, and increasing access for young people. Peters and Gyllenhaal are both former board members of MTC. 

Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut in MTC’s 2015 production of Nick Payne’s Constellations, and is currently starring on Broadway in Othello. Gyllenhaal’s honor was presented to him by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford also paid tribute to Gyllenhaal, her co-star in the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. 

The gala also honored Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for over 30 years of Board leadership and support. 

The evening included performances from Dead Outlaw, featuring Tony nominees Julia Knitel and Erik Della Penna; Death Becomes Her, featuring Michelle Williams; Just in Time, featuring Tony nominees Gracie Lawrence and Andrew Resnick; Maybe Happy Ending, featuring Dez Duron; Operation Mincemeat, featuring the production’s Tony-nominated writers David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Tony nominee Jak Malone, Claire-Marie Hall, Joshua Zecker-Ross, and Dan Berkely; MTC’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, featuring Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Paige Faure, Jasmine Forsberg, Bonnie Langford, Alexa Lopez, Joanna Riding, Maria Wirries, and Brett Rowe; and Sunset Blvd., featuring Tony nominee Tom Francis, Lou Garrett, Sean Murphy, Fred Lassen, and Adam Wolfe. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb served as music director for the event. The creative team for the gala featured Joel Shier (lighting), Leon Rothenberg (sound), and stage managers Thomas Dieter and James Fitzsimmons. 

Stars in attendance included May Adrales, Ngozi Anyanwu, Michael Arden, Alana Arenas, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Andrea Bianchi, Neal Bledsoe, Camille A. Brown, Jeb Brown, Darren Criss, Trip Cullman, Glenn Davis, Andrew Durand, Kevin Earley, Ty Fanning, Joshua Harmon, Rob Heaps, Jessica Hecht, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, Kenny Leon, Lucy MacKinnon, Brian Moreland, Marjan Neshat, Marco Pennette, Jason Pennycooke, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Jonathan Spector, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Ben Stanton, Sanaz Toosi, Kip Williams, Joy Woods and Kara Young. 

MTC will hold its 2026 Spring Gala on Monday, May 18, 2026. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Alana Arenas and Jazelle Morris

Alana Arenas

Andrea Bianchi And Marco Pennette

Andrew Durand

Andrew Durand, Julia Knitel, Erik Della Penna

Annaleigh Ashford and Lynne Meadow

Annaleigh Ashford

Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings

Lynne Meadow and Jake Gyllenhaal

Lynne Meadow and Kenny Leon

Ben Stanton

Bernadette Peters and Annaleigh Ashford

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bonnie Langford

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Young, Alana Arenas, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kenny Leon

Camille A. Brown

Claire-Marie Hall

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

David Cumming

David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts, Jak Malone

David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts, Jak Malone

Dez Duron and Michael Arden

Dez Duron

Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas

Glenn Davis and Kara Young

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis, Kara Young, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Alana Arenas, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Gracie Lawrence, Michelle Williams

Gracie Lawrence

Jak Malone

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford

Jake Gyllenhaal and Brian Moreland

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jason Michael Webb

Jason Pennycooke

Jeb Brown

Jeremy Secomb

Jessica Hecht and Jonathan Spector

Jessica Hecht

Jonathan Spector

Josh Harmon, Trip Cullman

Joy Woods

Joy Woods

Julia Knitel

Kara Young

Kenny Leon

Kevin Earley

Kip Williams

Kyle Selig

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Lea Salonga, Nic Salonga

Marco Pennette

Maria Wirries and Alexa Lopez

Marjan Neshat

Michael Arden

Michelle Williams, Tom Francis

Michelle Williams

Natasha Hodgson

Neal Bledsoe

Raffi Barsoumian and Tala Ashe

Rob Heaps

Ronald Shechtman and Lynne Meadow

Sanaz Toossi

Sanaz Toossi, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat

Sanaz Toossi, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat

Tala Ashe

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends cast

Tom Francis and Bonnie Langford

Tom Francis

Zoe Roberts

