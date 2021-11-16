Photos: Inside Last Night's SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Concert

Last night a sold-out, one-night-only, reunion concert of Spring Awakening was held, benefitting The Actors Fund.

The entire original cast of Broadway's Spring Awakening participated, including Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.

Check out photos from the event below!

It was announced yesterday that an HBO documentary following the making of the reunion concert is now in production. The documentary about the Grammy Award-winning and eight-time Tony Award-winning show, including Best Musical, will feature performances from the reunion concert, behind the scenes moments from the original cast as they reunite for the first time in 15 years, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage featuring the original performance footage.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson