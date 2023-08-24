Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night Party

El Mago Pop opened on Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opened on Broadway on Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), making Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.
Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Robert E. Wankel and Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and brother Christos Diaz
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Christian Slater
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop, Christos Diaz and Christian Slater
Victoria Aletta, Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Demian Bichir
Courtney Reed and Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and John Behlmann
Jelani Remy and Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Kellen Stancil
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Alyssa Fox
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Shereen Pimentel
Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Jordan Dobson
Helen J Shen and Andrew Barth Feldman
Luke Scandalios, Nick Scandalios and Kat Scandalios
Jordan Dobson and Linedy Genao
Jordan Dobson, Justin David Sullivan and Linedy Genao
Jordan Dobson, Stephen Cashmere, Justin David Sullivan, Linedy Genao and Jasmin Fortunato
Jelani Remy, Travis Waldschmidt, Courtney Reed, Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop, Nick Pflederer, LJ Wright, John Behlmann, Kellen Stancil and Alyssa Fox
Celia Rose Gooding, Hailey Kilgore, Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J Shen
Danielle Rose Russell and Andrew Minkin
Victoria Aletta and Demian Bichir
Eric Paris and Robert E. Wankel
