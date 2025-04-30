 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel

Boop! The Musical is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Apr. 30, 2025
Conversations on Broadway
Click Here for More on Conversations on Broadway
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last week, the company of Boop! The Musical headed to the Robin Williams Center for the Performing Arts as a part of SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld's Conversations on Broadway series. The special panel featured creators Jerry Mitchell and Susan Birkenhead, along with castmembers Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, and Erich Bergen.

Watch the full panel here and check out photos from inside the event below!

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Moderator Richard Ridge, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Moderator Richard Ridge, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers,

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Faith Prince

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham and Faith Prince

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince and Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Ainsley Melham

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Lyricist Susan Birkenhead

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Erich Bergen

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Richard Ridge and Lyricist Susan Birkenhead

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Moderator Richard Ridge

Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel Image
Faith Prince, Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham and Erich Bergen



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos