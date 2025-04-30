Photos: Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's 'Conversations on Broadway' Panel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, the company of Boop! The Musical headed to the Robin Williams Center for the Performing Arts as a part of SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld's Conversations on Broadway series. The special panel featured creators Jerry Mitchell and Susan Birkenhead, along with castmembers Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, and Erich Bergen.

Watch the full panel here and check out photos from inside the event below!

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

