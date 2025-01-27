Photos: In Rehearsals for OTHELLO, Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare's Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now in rehearsals.

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

The cast aslo includes Tony Award® winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’, Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Ludovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood, and swing Abiola Obatolu.