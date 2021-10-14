Photos: Hugh Jackman Pays a Visit to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical got a special visit last night from superstar Hugh Jackman!

Check out photos below!

The cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award winner Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Travis Ward-Osborne, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare



Brett Tutor, Natalie Mendoza & Hugh Jackman



Gotham Chopra & Hugh Jackman



Hugh Jackman, Mark Pennell & Natalie Mendoza



Gotham Chopra, Hugh Jackman, Natalie Mendoza, Mark Pennell & Brett Tutor



Brett Tutor, Natalie Mendoza & Hugh Jackman



Hugh Jackman & Natalie Mendoza



Gotham Chopra & Natalie Mendoza