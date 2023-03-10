Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: HERE LIES LOVE Reveals David Korins' Immersive Nightclub Set Design For The Show's Broadway Run!

As designed by three-time Tony Award nominee Korins, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment.

Mar. 10, 2023  

See first look images of the immersive nightclub set design for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music)!

As designed by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from seats located around the theatre. Four ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view:

  • Floor - Standing on the dance floor amidst the action, at the center of Here Lies Love's nightclub-style setting. Dancing is encouraged! You'll be moving around with the actors throughout the 90-minute performance. There are no seats on the floor. Wheelchair tickets are available on the floor. For stationary wheelchair locations, please see Floorside Seating.
  • Floorside Seats - Elevated seating alongside the dance floor, with two rows of chairs located directly above the action happening right in front of you. You'll enjoy the show from a point of view that was designed specifically for this experience. Accessible seating is located in Floorside Sections 1 and 2.
  • Front Mezzanine - Seated in a traditional theater seat, while still close to the action. The performance extends up to you from the dance floor just below, with actors performing throughout the entire space.

Scenic designer David Korins said, "Having spent the last 20+ years making both theatrical and immersive/experiential work, I feel confident that Here Lies Love will completely redefine what it means to be an immersive theatrical event on Broadway. Getting to do this show alongside this group of collaborators in this way is not only a dream come true, but I'm sure will prove to be a high-water mark in all our careers."

Director Alex Timbers said, "Live theater doesn't exist without an audience, and in Here Lies Love the viewer is placed inside the center of the action. With four completely unique ways to see the show, audience members will be able to select how they want to experience this vibrant 360-degree immersive multimedia club musical. There really is not a bad seat in the house."

Lea Salonga said, "It's thrilling to know I'll come back to the theater where I made my Broadway debut, and walk into the building to see something never done before on Broadway. I can't wait!"

Image Credit: David Korins/HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway

Here Lies Love, which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, will begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

As previously announced, the cast of Here Lies Love will include Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations), with Lea Salonga performing in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13. An international casting search is underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, Bobby Garcia, Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Don Michael H. Mendoza, Adam Hyndman, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Shira Friedman, Kevin Connor, Patrick Trettenero, Elizabeth Armstrong, Cathy Dantchik, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.





Related Stories
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Get a sneak peek at the set being built for Here Lies Love on Broadway!
Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE
Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will join Here Lies Love's Broadway cast for a special guest engagement this summer. See how to purchase tickets!
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora Will Reprise Roles in HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora Will Reprise Roles in HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora  will join the Broadway company of Here Lies Love. The duo will be recreating the critically acclaimed roles they originated off-Broadway.
HERE LIES LOVE Responds to Concerns About Timing- History Repeats Itself Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Responds to Concerns About Timing- 'History Repeats Itself'
Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, is on its way to Broadway. The announcement, however, sparked questions from fans about the choice to bring the show back while the Marcos family is back in power.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, and More!
March 10, 2023

Top stories: The lineup has been announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert, plus read the reviews for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain, and more!
SWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 SeasonSWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 Season
March 9, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the full lineup for the 2023/24 Season this afternoon, and it includes a brand-new musical written by TUTS  Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. Learn more about the full season lineup here!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALLLin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALL
March 9, 2023

Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical AppApple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
March 9, 2023

Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGOKristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGO
March 9, 2023

Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
share