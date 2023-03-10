Photos/Video: HERE LIES LOVE Reveals David Korins' Immersive Nightclub Set Design For The Show's Broadway Run!
As designed by three-time Tony Award nominee Korins, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment.
See first look images of the immersive nightclub set design for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music)!
As designed by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from seats located around the theatre. Four ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view:
- Floor - Standing on the dance floor amidst the action, at the center of Here Lies Love's nightclub-style setting. Dancing is encouraged! You'll be moving around with the actors throughout the 90-minute performance. There are no seats on the floor. Wheelchair tickets are available on the floor. For stationary wheelchair locations, please see Floorside Seating.
- Floorside Seats - Elevated seating alongside the dance floor, with two rows of chairs located directly above the action happening right in front of you. You'll enjoy the show from a point of view that was designed specifically for this experience. Accessible seating is located in Floorside Sections 1 and 2.
- Front Mezzanine - Seated in a traditional theater seat, while still close to the action. The performance extends up to you from the dance floor just below, with actors performing throughout the entire space.
- Rear Mezzanine - Seated in a theater seat with a panoramic view of the action. The most traditional, familiar experience for theatergoers.
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41yu8viASmE
Scenic designer David Korins said, "Having spent the last 20+ years making both theatrical and immersive/experiential work, I feel confident that Here Lies Love will completely redefine what it means to be an immersive theatrical event on Broadway. Getting to do this show alongside this group of collaborators in this way is not only a dream come true, but I'm sure will prove to be a high-water mark in all our careers."
Director Alex Timbers said, "Live theater doesn't exist without an audience, and in Here Lies Love the viewer is placed inside the center of the action. With four completely unique ways to see the show, audience members will be able to select how they want to experience this vibrant 360-degree immersive multimedia club musical. There really is not a bad seat in the house."
Lea Salonga said, "It's thrilling to know I'll come back to the theater where I made my Broadway debut, and walk into the building to see something never done before on Broadway. I can't wait!"
Image Credit: David Korins/HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway
Here Lies Love, which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, will begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.
As previously announced, the cast of Here Lies Love will include Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations), with Lea Salonga performing in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13. An international casting search is underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.
Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.
From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.
The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.
Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.
They are joined by Lea Salonga, Bobby Garcia, Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Don Michael H. Mendoza, Adam Hyndman, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Shira Friedman, Kevin Connor, Patrick Trettenero, Elizabeth Armstrong, Cathy Dantchik, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.