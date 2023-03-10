Photos/Video: HERE LIES LOVE Reveals David Korins' Immersive Nightclub Set Design For The Show's Broadway Run!

See first look images of the immersive nightclub set design for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music)!

As designed by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from seats located around the theatre. Four ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view:

Floor - Standing on the dance floor amidst the action, at the center of Here Lies Love's nightclub-style setting. Dancing is encouraged! You'll be moving around with the actors throughout the 90-minute performance. There are no seats on the floor. Wheelchair tickets are available on the floor. For stationary wheelchair locations, please see Floorside Seating.

Floorside Seats - Elevated seating alongside the dance floor, with two rows of chairs located directly above the action happening right in front of you. You'll enjoy the show from a point of view that was designed specifically for this experience. Accessible seating is located in Floorside Sections 1 and 2.

Front Mezzanine - Seated in a traditional theater seat, while still close to the action. The performance extends up to you from the dance floor just below, with actors performing throughout the entire space.

Rear Mezzanine - Seated in a theater seat with a panoramic view of the action. The most traditional, familiar experience for theatergoers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41yu8viASmE

Scenic designer David Korins said, "Having spent the last 20+ years making both theatrical and immersive/experiential work, I feel confident that Here Lies Love will completely redefine what it means to be an immersive theatrical event on Broadway. Getting to do this show alongside this group of collaborators in this way is not only a dream come true, but I'm sure will prove to be a high-water mark in all our careers."

Director Alex Timbers said, "Live theater doesn't exist without an audience, and in Here Lies Love the viewer is placed inside the center of the action. With four completely unique ways to see the show, audience members will be able to select how they want to experience this vibrant 360-degree immersive multimedia club musical. There really is not a bad seat in the house."

Lea Salonga said, "It's thrilling to know I'll come back to the theater where I made my Broadway debut, and walk into the building to see something never done before on Broadway. I can't wait!"