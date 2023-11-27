Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Look At New Cast Members In Action!

See Cara Ricketts, Daniel Fredrick, Jane Bruce and the rest of the company in new production photos below!

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes some new leading cast members for its sixth year making magic on Broadway! See Cara Ricketts, Daniel Fredrick, Jane Bruce and the rest of the company in new production photos below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary. A North American tour launches next year.
 
The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
 
It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Angela Reedr, Steve Haggard, Karen Janes Woditsch and Aaron Bartz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Erik Christopher Peterson and Joel Meyers

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Steve Haggard

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Aaron Bartz and Steve Haggard

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Joel Meyers and Erik Christopher Peterson

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Daniel Fredrick, Cara Ricketts, Maya Jerome Thomas

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Erik Christopher Peterson and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Daniel Fredrick, Cara Ricketts, Maya Jerome Thomas, William Bednar, Steve Haggard, Angela Reed and Joel Meyers

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Edward James Hyland

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jane Bruce, Erik Christopher Peterson and Joel Meyers

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Joel Meyers and Steve Haggard

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Daniel Fredrick, Cara Ricketts, Angela Reedr, Steve Haggard and Aaron Bartz




