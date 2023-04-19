Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Five Years With A Mayoral Proclamation!

To celebrate its 5th Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was presented with a Mayoral Proclamation and street renaming to "Cursed Child Way". See photos from inside the ceremony below!

The productions celebratory "Five Days of Magic" continues on Thursday, April 20th, when a video will be released featuring the Broadway cast performing a moment from the production at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located at 30 Hudson Yards.

Then on Friday, April 21st, fans will have the opportunity to enter a special in-person lottery at 4:30 pm at the Lyric Theatre where a drawing will take place at 5:00 pm for 50 tickets at that evening's performance within the first 5 rows of the theatre to be sold at $5 each. Those who enter the lottery will also have the chance to win special prizes from across the Wizarding World, including full sets of the Harry Potter series, Funko Pop collectibles, Hogwarts notebooks and copies of Harry Potter: Feasts and Festivities by Insight Editions, Harry Potter LEGO® sets and a Hogwarts Legacy game and PlayStation 5 console bundle.

The day of the actual anniversary, Saturday, April 22nd, audience members at both performances will receive a special Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-themed commemorative gift.

And to close out the "Five Days of Magic," there will be appearances from special guests and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways at the performance on Sunday, April 23rd.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

