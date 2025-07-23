Photos: HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes, Thayne Jasperson and More Join Talkback at Hudson Yards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Hamilton is celebrating its landmark 10th anniversary with a series of exclusive events at Hudson Yards. Yesterday, as part of the series, there was a moderated talkback with Variety’s Gordon Cox and Hamilton company members Miguel Cervantes, Hannah Cruz, Thayne Jasperson, and Edred Utomi. See photos here!

Hamilton is stepping off the stage and into the Public Square & Gardens for a limited-time series of experiences—all free and open to the public.



Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo credit: Shawn Salley