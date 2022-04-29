Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates Opening Night at Center Theatre Group
Originally set to play in Los Angeles in 2020, the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season finally makes its West Coast debut.
The Los Angeles engagement of "Hadestown" opened this week at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre.
Originally set to play in Los Angeles in 2020, the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season finally makes its West Coast debut. This haunting and hopeful epic production will play through May 29.
The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.
The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, "Hadestown" is hailed by the Los Angeles Times' Charles McNulty as, "Quite simply one of the most exquisite works of musical storytelling I've seen in my more than 25 years as a theatre critic." In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, four Drama Desk Awards and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.
Following two intertwining love stories - one of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the other of King Hades and his wife Persephone - "Hadestown" invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, "Hadestown" delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
The North American touring production of "Hadestown" stars Drama Desk Award nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Olivier Award® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.
The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Jamari Johnson Williams. The swings for the touring production include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo and J. Antonio Rodriguez.
The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® winner and three-time Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
