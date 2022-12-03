Photos: Go Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: THE STORY OF THE BROADWAY SPECTACULAR Book Signing

Baz Luhrmann, who co-wrote and directed the Award-winning Moulin Rouge! film, joined Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway cast members Danny Burstein and Aaron Tveit with writer David Cote to sign copies of Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of The Broadway Spectacular on Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at the Rizzoli Bookstore at 1133 Broadway, NYC.

Check out photos from the event below!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: THE STORY OF THE BROADWAY SPECTACULAR is a glittering backstage pass to the Tony Award-winning musical, with contributions from cast and crew, interviews with creator Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, and a chronicle of its triumphant 2021 return to the Great White Way.

An iconic Parisian club, a cinema masterpiece, and now a hit Broadway musical-the Moulin Rouge has been a tantalizing pop-culture phenomenon for over a century. The 2019 Broadway debut of Moulin Rouge! The Musical astounded theater critics and theater goers alike and received fourteen Tony Award nominations winning ten including Best Musical.

Via a lush photo essay and oral history, the process of crafting MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL springs to life from early sketches, historical research, technical diagrams, and rehearsal photos. Theater writer David Cote gathers the cast and crew's firsthand accounts of the excitement and challenges of creating a show that referenced as much as it reinvented the Broadway musical. From set and costume design to casting and opening night, readers witness the creation and birth of this gem in modern musical theater.

For lovers of musicals, fans of the movie, or anyone fascinated by the glamorous Belle Époque, this exquisitely realized book will seduce all-bohemian and aristocrat alike.

David Cote was the longest-serving theater editor and drama critic for Time Out New York and has written for numerous publications such Opera News, The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Village Voice. He has authored popular companion books about the hit Broadway musicals Wicked, Jersey Boys, and Spring Awakening. Baz Luhrmann is an Australian filmmaker, writer, and producer known for his lavish productions and best known for Elvis, Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet, and The Great Gatsby.

Catherine Martin is an Academy Award-winning Australian costume, set, and production designer and film producer. Alex Timbers is the co-creator of Mozart in the Jungle and director of shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice The Musical, and Oh, Hello on Broadway, among many others. John Logan is an American playwright, screenwriter, and film and television producer. His film credits include Gladiator, The Aviator, Sweeney Todd, Hugo, and Skyfall, as well as theater credits for Red and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Carmen Pavlovic is the co-owner and CEO of Global Creatures, and innovative, Australian-based live entertainment that she established with business partner Gerry Ryan in 2008. Bill Damaschke is an American actor and producer who is the executive producer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas