Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for LCT's THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

Click Here for More Articles on The Skin of Our Teeth



Lincoln Center Theater is presenting Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth. The production, which coincides with the 125th Anniversary of Wilder's birth, is directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her Broadway debut, and begins previews Friday, April 1 prior to opening on Monday, April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Check out photos from the first day of rehearsal below!

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's large cast will feature Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Noor Hamdi, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Loren Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder's visionary masterpiece The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war. The Antrobus Family will be played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina. Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.