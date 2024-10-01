Tony Awards Reveal 2025 Nominating Committee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced the Nominating Committee for the 2024-2025 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2024-2025 committee of the Tony Nominators will include 62 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

The 2024-2025 Nominating Committee includes:

Bob Balaban – Actor / Producer / Director / Writer

Danielle Barlow – Theatre Administrator

Sarah Benson – Director

Rick Boynton – Producer / Script Consultant / Dramaturg

Brian Harlan Brooks* – Director / Choreographer / DEI Director

Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price* – Theatre Educator / Director

Kevin Cahoon* – Actor / Director

Adam Chanler-Berat – Actor / Playwright

Victoria Clark* – Actor / Director / Educator

Jordan E. Cooper – Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer

Carmel Dean – Composer / Arranger / Orchestrator / Music Director

Ty Defoe – Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller

Andy Einhorn – Music Supervisor / Conductor

Dan Foster – Actor / Director / Producer

Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D.* – Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg

Deeksha Gaur* – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

Linda Goodrich – Director / Choreographer

Miranda Haymon – Director

James Ijames* – Playwright / Director / Educator

Michael R. Jackson – Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist

Christine Toy Johnson – Playwright / Actor / Director

Rosalie Joseph* – Casting Director

Rod Kaats* – Producer / Director

Raja Feather Kelly – Choreographer / Director

Michael Korie – Librettist / Lyricist

Kathy Landau – Executive Director, Symphony Space

Andrea Lauer – Costume Designer

Zhailon Levingston – Director

Jose Llana – Actor

Peter Marks* – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post

Jess McLeod – Director

Lisa McNulty – Producing Artistic Director WP Theater

Ira Mont – Production Stage Manager

Jacqueline Diane Moscou – Actor / Director

Helen Park – Composer / Lyricist

Jessica Paz* – Sound Designer

Georgina Pazcoguin* – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate

Ralph B. Peña – Playwright / Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company

Karen Perry* – Costume Designer

Nancy Piccione – Retired Casting Director

Jill Rafson – Producing Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company

Bill Rauch – Director / Artistic Director, The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

T. Oliver Reid* – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Educator

Liam Robinson* – Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor

Carole Rothman* – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater

Susan Sampliner – Retired Company Manager

Dick Scanlan – Librettist / Lyricist / Playwright / Director

Florie Seery – Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre

Rachel Sheinkin – Playwright / Librettist

Devario Simmons – Costume Designer

Walt Spangler – Scenic Designer

Mark Stanley* – Lighting Designer

Susan Soon He Stanton* – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter

Sam Strasfeld* – Actor

Jason Tam – Actor

Cori Thomas – Playwright / Actor

Reginald Van Lee – Theatre Arts Advocate / Patron and National Leader

Alexandria Wailes* – Actor / Director / Choreographer

Ben Wexler – Composer / Lyricist

*Denotes new Nominating Committee Members