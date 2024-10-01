Tony Awards Reveal 2025 Nominating Committee

20 new members have been added to the 2025 Nominating Committee.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced the Nominating Committee for the 2024-2025 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2024-2025 committee of the Tony Nominators will include 62 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 78th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
Bob Balaban – Actor / Producer / Director / Writer
Danielle Barlow – Theatre Administrator
Sarah Benson – Director
Rick Boynton – Producer / Script Consultant / Dramaturg
Brian Harlan Brooks* – Director / Choreographer / DEI Director
Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price* – Theatre Educator / Director
Kevin Cahoon* – Actor / Director
Adam Chanler-Berat – Actor / Playwright
Victoria Clark* – Actor / Director / Educator
Jordan E. Cooper – Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer
Carmel Dean – Composer / Arranger / Orchestrator / Music Director
Ty Defoe – Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller
Andy Einhorn – Music Supervisor / Conductor
Dan Foster – Actor / Director / Producer
Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D.* – Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg
Deeksha Gaur* – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
Linda Goodrich – Director / Choreographer
Miranda Haymon – Director
James Ijames* – Playwright / Director / Educator
Michael R. Jackson – Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist
Christine Toy Johnson – Playwright / Actor / Director
Rosalie Joseph* – Casting Director
Rod Kaats* – Producer / Director
Raja Feather Kelly – Choreographer / Director
Michael Korie – Librettist / Lyricist
Kathy Landau – Executive Director, Symphony Space
Andrea Lauer – Costume Designer
Zhailon Levingston – Director
Jose Llana – Actor
Peter Marks* – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post
Jess McLeod – Director
Lisa McNulty – Producing Artistic Director WP Theater
Ira Mont – Production Stage Manager
Jacqueline Diane Moscou – Actor / Director
Helen Park – Composer / Lyricist
Jessica Paz* – Sound Designer
Georgina Pazcoguin* – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate
Ralph B. Peña – Playwright / Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company
Karen Perry* – Costume Designer
Nancy Piccione – Retired Casting Director
Jill Rafson – Producing Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company
Bill Rauch – Director / Artistic Director, The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)
T. Oliver Reid* – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Educator
Liam Robinson* – Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor
Carole Rothman* – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater
Susan Sampliner – Retired Company Manager
Dick Scanlan – Librettist / Lyricist / Playwright / Director
Florie Seery – Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
Rachel Sheinkin – Playwright / Librettist
Devario Simmons – Costume Designer
Walt Spangler – Scenic Designer
Mark Stanley* – Lighting Designer
Susan Soon He Stanton* – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter
Sam Strasfeld* – Actor
Jason Tam – Actor
Cori Thomas – Playwright / Actor
Reginald Van Lee – Theatre Arts Advocate / Patron and National Leader
Alexandria Wailes* – Actor / Director / Choreographer
Ben Wexler – Composer / Lyricist
*Denotes new Nominating Committee Members
