Video: DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney Night With ALADDIN Star Michael James Scott

Tonight Dancing with the Stars aired a special Disney-themed show! The night kicked off with an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who currently stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical. Watch the performance!

Viewers also got to listen to a brand-new song from “Moana 2,” titled “We’re Back,” which made broadcast debut with a routine by the troupe and eliminated pros, choreographed by Britt Stewart.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.