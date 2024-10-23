Meet the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Megan Hilty - Madeline Ashton Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical drama “Smash,” Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen. Hilty can last be seen starring in “Patsy & Loretta,” directed by CALLIE KHOURI for Lifetime. Megan was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Patsy Cline. In addition to “Smash”, Megan’s television credits include Bravo’s dramedy “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” Hulu’s “Difficult People,” the final season of CBS’s” The Good Wife,” as well as “The Good Fight” for CBS All Access. Hilty also recurred on “Braindead” for CBS as well as ABC’s hit series “Desperate Housewives.” In 2013, Hilty starred on the NBC series “Sean Saves the World.” On stage, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off including nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award. After graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Hilty quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. For her portrayal of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway’s 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty was honored with nominations for Lead Actress in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Awards and L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards. Hilty has previously performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Houston Symphony, the Phoenix Symphony among many others. Hilty is married to singer/songwriter Brian Gallagher, and they have two children.

Jennifer Simard - Helen Sharp Simard is from Litchfield, New Hampshire. She studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music and Hunter College. After studying, Simard moved to New York, where she appeared in Forbidden Broadway '93. She made her Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and later performed in the Broadway productions of Shrek The Musical and Sister Act. She received Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for her roles in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, The Thing About Men, and Forbidden Broadway: Special Victims Unit (2005). She originated the role of Sister Mary Downy in the 2016 Broadway musical Disaster!, for which her performance earned her a Tony Award nomination and a Drama League Award nomination in 2016. She was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for the role, which she performed off-Broadway in 2014. She appeared on Broadway as Ernestina in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. Simard played Miss Hannigan in the St. Louis Muny production of Annie from July 18–25, 2018. In August 2018, it was announced that Simard would join the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George that September, replacing Kerry Butler. Her last performance was on December 8, 2019. In October 2019, it was announced that Simard would join the gender-swapped revival of Company as Sarah at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. She returned to the production after the pandemic, starring as Sarah over the course of 2020 to 2022. Between February 26 to March 6, 2022, she took over the role of Joanne due to the indisposition of Patti LuPone. At the 75th Tony Awards Simard received her second nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2023, she originated the role of Stepmother in the Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time at the Marquis Theatre. In 2024, Simard starred in the stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her as Helen Sharp, opposite co-lead Megan Hilty as Madeline Ashton. The production's out of town tryout ran at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 30 to June 2, 2024. Simard and Hilty will lead the production on Broadway, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with previews beginning Oct 23, before opening on Nov 21st.

Christopher Sieber - Ernest Menville Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room, where he was a triumph at age 7 in “The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976,” seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then he went immediately to Broadway, where he has been for almost three decades. He has starred in Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony nom and West End Production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: “Blue Bloods,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex and the City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two of a Kind,” and lots of daytime TV, like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” and “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere….

Marija Abney - Ensemble BFA from The Ailey School/Fordham University and MA from NYU’s Tisch. Film/TV credits include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Killer Romance, Twisted Marriage Therapist, “Jamaal.” Theater credits include The Lion King, The Cher Show, After Midnight. She is the founder of @thesoapboxpresents, has produced more than 50 performances, and has paid more than 180 artists.

Sarita Colon - Ensemble Broadway debut! Tour/Regional: On Your Feet (National Tour), In the Heights (Tuts, Broadway at Music Circus). TV: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “SNL,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Talk,” Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Kennedy Center Honors, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Modern Love,” “Godfather of Harlem,” Met Gala “Anthology in Fashion,” “America’s Got Talent.” Endless gratitude to God and for the love and support of my family, friends, and Sam!

Kaleigh Cronin - Ensemble Original Broadway Casts: Bad Cinderella, Mrs. Doubtfire, Summer (Giorgio), A Bronx Tale, Cabaret (Lulu, u/s Sally Bowles). National Tour: Jersey Boys (Lorraine). Additional theater credits include Once Upon a Mattress (Encores!), Sacramento Music Circus’s The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet), and MTWichita’s Sunset Boulevard (Betty). TV: “ZOOM” (PBS Kids TV). Proud CMU grad. Eternally grateful!

Natalie Charle Ellis - Ensemble Original Broadway Cast: Beetlejuice (standby for Barbara/Delia); School of Rock (u/s Rosalie and Patty); Les Misérables (2014 revival). Off-Broadway: Kimberley Akimbo (standby for Debra and Patty); Neurosis: The Musical (Samantha); Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking (Original Cast Album available). Some favorite credits include 9 to 5: The Musical (First National Tour; Missy, u/s Judy Bernley); Hello, Dolly! (Irene Molloy) and Clue (Mrs. White) at the Cape Playhouse; LIZZIE: The Musical (Emma Borden; Theatre Under the Stars); The Full Monty (Georgie) and Brigadoon (Meg) at PCLO; and The Great Gatsby (Catherine; Paper Mill Playhouse). Natalie was also seen on “Master of None” (Netflix). Thank you to my Death Becomes Her family, Daniel Hoff Agency, and, of course, my husband, Scott.

Taurean Everett - Ensemble Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Cher Show (Mackie Assistant), Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia! (Eddie). National Tour/Regional: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (First National), Swept Away (Arena Stage/Berkeley Rep), Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II in drag, Berkshire Theatre), Can-Can, Damn Yankees, Curtains, Peter Pan (Paper Mill Playhouse). TV: “Project Runway” (Model), “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (Promo Model), “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Featured Performer).

Michael Graceffa - Ensemble Broadway: The Cher Show, Aladdin. Tours: Aladdin, Matilda, Catch Me if You Can. TV/Film: Fire Island, “Fantasmas,” “Welcome to Chippendales,” “The Minx.” Thanks and love to Team Gattelli, Ian Ames at TMT, and my supportive parents. Proud Vassar College alum.

Neil Haskell - Ensemble Broadway: Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast), Tuck Everlasting (OBC), Bring It On (Steven, OBC), Cinderella, 9 to 5 (OBC), The Times They Are A-Changin’ (OBC). National Tour: Hamilton (King George). Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz. TV/Film: “Station 19,” “Glee,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The American Mall,” Rock of Ages. Thanks and love to my family!

Kolton Krouse - Ensemble Broadway: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (Principal), Cats (Tumblebrutus). Film: Smile 2, Queens of the Dead, Cats. Regional: Freddie Falls in Love (The Joyce). TV: “Up Here,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Étoile.” Music Videos: “Rebound” by Tayla Parx, “Boo Riley” by Boo Riley. Education: The Juilliard School. Fred Astaire Award and Chita Rivera Recipient.

Josh Lamon - Ensemble Broadway: The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair. Tour: Wicked, Hair (Helen Hayes Award). Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Encores!: A New Brain. Film/TV: Here Today (Dir. Billy Crystal), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Fight,” “30 Rock,” “Deadbeat,” “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Sarah Meahl - Ensemble Broadway: Death Becomes Her, Bad Cinderella, Kiss Me, Kate!; Hello, Dolly!; Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour. Off-Broadway: Black No More, Thoroughly Modern Millie, NY City Center Encores!, Standard Time, Speakeasy Times Square. Pre-Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, Anastasia, The Secret Garden, Clueless the Musical, Romy & Michelle, Pirates of Penzance, The Right Girl. Regional: The Old Globe, The MUNY, Broadway Sacramento, Papermill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, TUTS, TOTS, The Fulton, Dallas Summer Musicals, Kansas City Starlight, D.C. Shakespeare Theatre Co. & Walnut Street Theatre. Television/Film: Isn’t It Romantic? (Warner Bros.), 73rd Annual Tony Awards, 90th Macy Thanksgiving Parade. Sarah teaches Int/Adv Musical Theatre Dance (#MEAHLinHEELS) at Broadway Dance Center & Steps on Broadway!

Johanna Moise - Performer Broadway: Hamilton. Film/TV; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix, led by Viola Davis), Agent Stepdaughter in Netflix’s Secret Magic Control Agency. Gratitude, love, and thanks to her team at TalentINK Management, her family, her friends and loved ones, and her ancestors, who protect her every day. 444.

Amy Quanbeck - Performer Minnesota native, UC Irvine grad. Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical (u/s Nini), The Cher Show, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (u/s Mrs. Bucket). National Tours: Wicked. Film/TV: Isn’t it Romantic, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Other Two.” Thanks to Jonathan, family, and CESD!

Sir Brock Warren - Ensemble Sir Brock Warren is a multidisciplinary artist. Select credits include Paradise Square (Broadway); Ain’t Too Proud (Broadway); Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (First National Tour); Jelly’s Last Jam and Oliver! (NY City Center Encores!); The Harder They Come (The Public); and Dundu Dole. Education: MBA, MS, BFA. Agent: CTG.

Bud Weber - Ensemble Bud Weber is the king of “Zazz,” strutting his stuff all across Broadway and National Tour stages. He can most recently be seen performing as Trent Oliver in the National Tour of The Prom. Bud started his extensive Broadway career “Dancing through Life” in Wicked, and went on to perform in The Book of Mormon as Elder Price. Bud’s “Will Power” also earned him a spot in the Original Broadway Casts of Something Rotten and Aladdin. Besides the 1st National Tour of The Prom, Bud previously went on tour with Wicked and The Book of Mormon.

Ryan Worsing - Ensemble Broadway: The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!; The Cher Show; Finding Neverland; Chicago; White Christmas; Shrek. NYC/Regional: NY City Center Encores!; Paper Mill Playhouse; Old Globe; Sacramento Music Circus; KC Starlight; Kennedy Center; Carnegie Hall. TV: “50 Years of Great Performances” (PBS). Thanks to family, the DBH team, and the Daniel Hoff Agency.

Warren Yang - Ensemble Broadway Original Casts: King Kong, Miss Saigon (Revival). Television: “Schmigadoon!” (Seasons 1 & 2). Former Team Canada and Penn State D1 elite gymnast.

Michelle Williams - Viola Van Horn Michelle Williams is a Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter, author, actress, mental health advocate, entrepreneur, designer, television host, and member of one of the most successful recording groups of all time, Destiny’s Child. She has made notable appearances in theater productions, including her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago, for which she received critical acclaim. She has also been involved in multiple television and film projects, showcasing her dynamic personality and engaging presence. In addition to her artistic talents, Michelle is renowned for her advocacy work, particularly in mental health awareness. She has bravely shared her own struggles with depression and has become a vocal advocate for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues. She authored the book Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours and created a follow-up guided journal called The Daily Check-In: A 60-Day Journey to Finding Your Strength, Faith, and Wholeness. Further delving into her experiences, she hosts a podcast titled Checking In, where she explores mental health with special guests. Michelle’s career continues to flourish, with new projects in music, acting, and advocacy. She remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, admired for her talent, resilience, and commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the stage.

Kyle Brown - Performer Broadway: Lempicka (u/s Tadeusz Lempicki, OBC), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (OBC), Anastasia (u/s Dmitry, OBC), An American in Paris (u/s Henri), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (u/s Frank, OBC), Legally Blonde (Carlos/Lowell, u/s Kyle/Dewey). World Premiere: The Devil Wears Prada. First National Tours: Wicked (u/s Fiyero), Legally Blonde. TV: “Fosse/Verdon” (FX). NY: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (NY City Center Encores!), Trip of Love (u/s Peter). Regional: Gregory Gardner in A Chorus Line (Paper Mill Playhouse). BFA, CCM.

Lauren Celentano - Ensemble Lauren Celentano is thrilled to be in her first-ever OBC! Last seen in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Previous credits include the National Tours of Escape to Margaritaville and A Bronx Tale, The Cher Show at the Ogunquit Playhouse, and Nickel Mines (Mary Liz Miller) at ACT of Connecticut. She was the first American to be cast on “Amici di Maria de Filippi” (Season 17), the extremely popular and longest-running Italian TV talent-competition show, with millions of viewers each year. After eight months of competing as a dance contestant and going on to become a finalist, she emerged as the winner of the dance category, as well as the prestigious Critic’s Choice award. Lauren gained hundreds of thousands of supporters in Italy and was able to travel the country teaching dance classes, holding meet-and-greets, and performing at distinguished events. All the love to her family, Nick, and everyone who has believed in her along the way. For Grammy.

Lakota Knuckle - Performer Broadway debut! Selected Theater credits: Chicago (Stratford Festival), Rock of Ages (Elgin Theatre/More Entertainment), Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Drayton Entertainment), Station X (Zurich), The Nutcracker (Toronto International Ballet Theatre). Royal Caribbean Entertainment. TV: “The Next Step” (Family Channel), “Art on Ice” (Swiss National TV).