Photos: TAMMY FAYE Cast Takes First Bows On Broadway

The new musical Tammy Faye played its first preview at the Palace Theatre on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos from the first curtain call. Check out the photos here!

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

The cast is led by Two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski