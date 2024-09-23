The Tony Awards Will Return to Radio City Music Hall in June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curtain up, light the Radio City lights! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8-11pm LIVE ET/5– 8pm LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

This will mark the first time the awards have been hosted at Radio City Music Hall since 2022. The 2024 Tony Awards were held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and the 2023 ceremony took place at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights. 2025 will also mark the 21st Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, which has hosted the ceremony more than any other venue. Learn more about the history of Tonys venues.

The 78th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season. The Tony Awards is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast – the night America watches Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television. The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

About the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is Chair and Jason Laks is Interim President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

Sponsors for The Tony Awards include: City National Bank - the official bank of The Tony Awards; American Express - the official payments partner of The Tony Awards; Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; Baccarat - the official partner of the Tony Awards; FIJI Water - the official water of The Tony Awards; Shake Shack - the official burger of The Tony Awards; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of The Tony Awards; Playbill; Rainbow Room - the official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon; Basil Hayden - the official bourbon of The Tony Awards.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.