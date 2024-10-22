Video: Trisha Paytas' Husband Joins Her for A WICKED Lip-Sync Cover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Social media and YouTube star Trisha Paytas is feeling Wicked in her latest video. Check out Trisha and her husband as they fall in love, Oz-style, with a lip synced cover of the love ballad, "As Long As You're Mine". watch!

@trishlikefish88 Yall my husband loves me because he’s never seen wicked in his life but learned this duet ???? ILYSM @Moses ?? ♬ original sound - broadwaycom

In anticipation of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, social media has been a-buzz with activity as fans create and share content based on the musical.

Recently, however, the film's star Cynthia Erivo made headlines when she spoke out against 'offensive' AI-generated imagery and fan edits that alter visuals released for the film.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film adaptation of Wicked delves into the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda, chronicling their unlikely friendship at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. The star-studded cast also includes Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang.