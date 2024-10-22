News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Trisha Paytas' Husband Joins Her for A WICKED Lip-Sync Cover

Check out Trisha and her husband as they fall in love, Oz-style, with a lip synced cover of the love ballad, "As Long As You're Mine".

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Social media and YouTube star Trisha Paytas is feeling Wicked in her latest video. Check out Trisha and her husband as they fall in love, Oz-style, with a lip synced cover of the love ballad, "As Long As You're Mine". watch!

Yall my husband loves me because he’s never seen wicked in his life but learned this duet ???? ILYSM @Moses ??

In anticipation of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, social media has been a-buzz with activity as fans create and share content based on the musical. 

Recently, however, the film's star Cynthia Erivo made headlines when she spoke out against 'offensive' AI-generated imagery and fan edits that alter visuals released for the film. 

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film adaptation of Wicked delves into the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda, chronicling their unlikely friendship at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. The star-studded cast also includes Ariana GrandeMichelle YeohJonathan BaileyJeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang.




