Date Announced for 2025 Tony Awards Nominations

Start spreading the news! The 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominations will be announced live on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-205 season is Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

The 78th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season. The Tony Awards is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast – the night America watches Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television. The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.