Photos: Go Inside The Kennedy Center's BRIDGERTON Musical Concert

Last week, The National Symphony Orchestra presented the world premiere of Grammy award winning singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Live in Concert inspired by the Netflix series at the Kennedy Center. The concert was Directed by Sammi Cannold.

The duo became a viral sensation worldwide after developing the unofficial musical song by song in real time on TikTok-culminating in a full album that went on to win the 2021 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. In doing so, they also became the youngest winners in the category's history and were the only two female nominees of 28 total nominees in the category that year. The songs from the album will be performed live for the first time with orchestra by Ms. Barlow, Ms. Bear, and some very special guests, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Now, Netflix has filed a lawsuit about the unauthorized use of their intellectual property after Barlow and Bear reportedly rejected a licensing deal from the stramer, which also took issue with advertising for the stage show which states that the pair, "were using Netflix's BRIDGERTON trademark "with Permission," while Netflix vigorously objected.

