Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway!

Go inside rehearsal for the Broadway premiere of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical.

Get a first look at the Broadway cast of A Strange Loop in action, featuring Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

Michael R. Jackson's blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons. Previews will begin at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and opening night is set for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly.

Photo Credit: Daniel J Vasquez