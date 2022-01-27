Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Skeleton Crew
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SKELETON CREW on Broadway

Skeleton Crew is currently running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Jan. 27, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production opened just last night, January 26, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

The production stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater

Denee Benton

Denee Benton

B Michael

Lynne Meadow

James Harkness

James Harkness

Ruben Santiago Hudson

Brian Moreland

Irene Gandy and George Faison

Lily Santiago, Ruben Santiago Hudson and Trey Santiago Hudson

Britton Smith

Britton Smith

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau and J. Key

Dominique Morisseau and J. Key

Dominique Morisseau and J. Key

J. Key

Crystal Dickinson

Crystal Dickinson

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos and Will Wells

Kara Young

Kara Young

Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella

Zora Howard

LaChanze

LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright

LaChanze and Charles Randolph-Wright

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Kate Whoriskey

Danielle Brooks, Kara Young and Kate Whoriskey

Lynn Nottage, Charles Randolph-Wright, LaChanze and Jessica Frances Dukes

Lynne Meadow

Lynne Meadow

Adesola Osakalumi, Brandon J. Dirden, Phylicia Rashad, Chante Adams and Joshua Boone

Adesola Osakalumi, Brandon J. Dirden, Phylicia Rashad, Chante Adams and Joshua Boone

Brandon J. Dirden, Phylicia Rashad, Chante Adams and Joshua Boone

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago Hudson

Dexter McKinney, Brandon J. Dirden, Benja K. Thomas, Alain "Hurrikane" Lauture, Dominique Morisseau, Ruben Santiago Hudson, Phylicia Rashad and Chante Adams

Dexter McKinney, Benja K. Thomas, Alain "Hurrikane" Lauture, Lakisha May and Ruben Santiago Hudson

Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago Hudson

Alain "Hurrikane"Lauture, Lakisha May, Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago Hudson

Dominique Morisseau

Benja K. Thomas, Alain "Hurrikane" Lauture, Lakisha May, Ruben Santiago Hudson, Phylicia Rashad, Chante Adams and Joshua Boone

Ruben Santiago Hudson and Dominique Morisseau

Phylicia Rashad

Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater

Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater


