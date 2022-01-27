Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SKELETON CREW on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production opened just last night, January 26, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

The production stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas