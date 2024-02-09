Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The world premiere of of Oh, Mary! has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

Check out photos from opening night below!

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024. See what the critics are saying HERE!