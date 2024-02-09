Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

The world premiere of of Oh, Mary! has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

Check out photos from opening night below!

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024. See what the critics are saying HERE

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Oh, Mary!
Alison Roman

Oh, Mary!
Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Brandon Uranowitz

Oh, Mary!
Busy Phillips and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cat Cohen

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola, Julio Torres

Oh, Mary!
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beets

Oh, Mary!
Diana DiMenna and Jeremy O. Harris

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond and Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Leah Hennessy, Ruby McCollister, Emily Allan

Oh, Mary!
Macy Rodman

Oh, Mary!
Michael R. Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Natalie Walker, Cole Escola, and Michael R. Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Roberta Colindrez

Oh, Mary!
Sarah Sherman

Oh, Mary!
Sarah Sherman, Josh Sharp, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Shannon Woodard and Busy Phillips

Oh, Mary!
Steven Phillips-Horst

Oh, Mary!
Zazie Beets

Oh, Mary!
Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
James Scully, Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
The company

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht




