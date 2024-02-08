Review Roundup: OH, MARY! Opens at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

The world premiere production of Oh, Mary! has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024.

See what the critics are saying...

Adam Feldman, TimeOut New York: Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! is not just funny: It is dizzyingly, breathtakingly funny, the kind of funny that ambushes your body into uncontained laughter. Stage comedies have become an endangered species in recent decades, and when they do pop up they tend to be the kind of funny that evokes smirks, chuckles or wry smiles of recognition. Not so here: I can’t remember the last time I saw a play that made me laugh, helplessly and loudly, as much as Oh, Mary! did—and my reaction was shared by the rest of the audience, which burst into applause at the end of every scene.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: In the world of camp, heterosexuality is the biggest joke of all. Except in “Oh, Mary!” On any other stage, Escola’s Mary would steal the show, but fellow actors Conrad Ricamora and James Scully often snatch it right back. And both actors have the far more challenging role of playing a man who wears trousers. (The lavish costumes are designed by Holly Pierson.) The Playbill credits Ricamora and Scully as “Mary’s Husband” and “Mary’s Teacher,” respectively. Escola is an equal-opportunity offender, and lampoons gay sex even more than the straight variety.

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post: More than once during “Oh, Mary!,” which opened Thursday night off-Broadway, it hits you: How am I laughing so uncontrollably at a play about Mary Todd Lincoln? Yes, Abraham Lincoln’s wife is the subject of this riotous new comedy at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, written by and starring Cole Escola, that definitely does not aim to teach your anything or challenge your brain cells. Rather, the campy “Oh, Mary!” is too busy daring your lungs to stay full of air for more than a few seconds. Like the Confederacy, your lungs lose.

Steve Suskin, New York Stage Review: Lines like this might not come across on paper, but the effect is indeed hilarious when Escola spits them from Mary’s puckered mouth. Lincoln (Conrad Ricamora), meanwhile, spends his time searching for the opportunity—as he explains to his compliant orderly—to “let off some steam.” His hands are also full, of course, with that war with the South. “The south of what?,” Mary repeatedly asks. And it’s funny every time.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Did I and the others in that gleeful crowd receive the enormous treat? That won’t be blabbed here. It may be, however, that Escola has already primed themselves an Oh, Mary! sequel: 80 minutes of a giddy ooh-la-la Mary turn, complete with cabaret favorites. How about Mary on Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” and, maybe more pertinent, “Drinking Again”? I cannot wait.



Average Rating: 88.0% Average Rating: 88.0%





