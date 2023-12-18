Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

The Night of the Iguana will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage.
POPULAR
|
La Femme Theatre Productions just celebrated opening night of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece, The Night of the Iguana.
Under the direction of Tony Award nominee, Emily Mann , this production stars Emmy Nominee Tim Daly (Broadway: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. TV: "The Sopranos,” "Madam Secretary,” "Wings'), Tony Award - Winner Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway: Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Drama Desk nominee Lea DeLaria (Netflix "Orange Is the New Black." Broadway: POTUS) , Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy, The Minutes) , and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway: La Femme's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady ).
It will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42 nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). The Night of the Iguana is not a production of Signature Theatre.
In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Michael Leigh Cook, Christopher Innvar, Austin Pendleton, Carmen Berkeley, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Director Emily Mann, Eliud Garcia, Jean Lichty, Dan Teixeira Keith Randolph Smith, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Bradley James Tejada
Austin Pendleton, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Jean Lichty and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Director Emily Mann
Associate Director Terry Berliner and Director Emily Mann
Alena Acker
Michael Leigh Cook and Alena Acker
Eliud Garcia
Bradley James Tejada
Alexia Pores
Juan Arturo, Christopher Innvar, Alexia Pores, Buzz Roddy, Dee Pelletier and Tuck Milligan
Lea DeLaria and Tim Daly
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Austin Pendleton and Lea DeLaria
Austin Pendleton and Lea DeLaria
Bradley James Tejada, Juan Arturo and Dan Teixeira
Dan Teixeira, Austin Pendleton, Carmen Berkeley and Bradley James Tejada
Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter
Tea Leoni and Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone
Kate Wetherhead and Jeff Croiter
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tommy Constanzo
Carmen Berkeley and Rachel Ackerman
Associate Production Manager Kara Kennedy, Production Supervisor Duncan Northern and Production Manager Joe Trainer
Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Jean Lichty and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Producer Rachel Ackerman, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty and Producer Robert Dohman
Tuck Milligan, Dee Pelletier, Michael Leigh Cook, Christopher Innvar, Carmen Berkeley, Alexia Pores, Juan Arturo, Alena Acker, Austin Pendleton, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Eliud Garcia, Emily Mann, Bradley James Tejada, Jean Lichty, Dan Teixeira, Keith Randolph Smith, Robert Dohman, Buzz Roddy and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You