Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

The Night of the Iguana will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $46.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

La Femme Theatre Productions just celebrated opening night of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece, The Night of the Iguana.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee, Emily Mann , this production stars Emmy Nominee Tim Daly (Broadway: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.   TV: "The Sopranos,” "Madam Secretary,” "Wings'), Tony Award - Winner Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway: Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Drama Desk nominee Lea DeLaria (Netflix "Orange Is the New Black." Broadway: POTUS) , Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy, The Minutes) , and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway: La Femme's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady ).

It will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42 nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). The Night of the Iguana is not a production of Signature Theatre.

In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Michael Leigh Cook, Christopher Innvar, Austin Pendleton, Carmen Berkeley, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Director Emily Mann, Eliud Garcia, Jean Lichty, Dan Teixeira Keith Randolph Smith, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Bradley James Tejada

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Austin Pendleton, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Jean Lichty and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tim Daly

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tim Daly

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Austin Pendleton

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Austin Pendleton

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Jean Lichty

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Jean Lichty

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Director Emily Mann

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Associate Director Terry Berliner and Director Emily Mann

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Keith Randolph Smith

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Carmen Berkeley

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Carmen Berkeley

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Dan Teixeira

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Alena Acker

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Michael Leigh Cook and Alena Acker

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Michael Leigh Cook

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Eliud Garcia

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Bradley James Tejada

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Christopher Innvar

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Alexia Pores

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Juan Arturo

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tuck Milligan

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Dee Pelletier

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Buzz Roddy

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Juan Arturo, Christopher Innvar, Alexia Pores, Buzz Roddy, Dee Pelletier and Tuck Milligan

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria and Tim Daly

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Alena Acker, Lea DeLaria and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Austin Pendleton and Lea DeLaria

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Austin Pendleton and Lea DeLaria

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Bradley James Tejada, Juan Arturo and Dan Teixeira

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tim Daly and Tea Leoni

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tim Daly and Tea Leoni

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tim Daly and Tea Leoni

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Dan Teixeira, Austin Pendleton, Carmen Berkeley and Bradley James Tejada

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Karen Ziemba

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tea Leoni

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tea Leoni

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Stephanie Klapper

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tea Leoni and Lea DeLaria

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
David Cromer

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Kate Wetherhead and Jeff Croiter

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tommy Constanzo

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Carmen Berkeley and Rachel Ackerman

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Associate Production Manager Kara Kennedy, Production Supervisor Duncan Northern and Production Manager Joe Trainer

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Jean Lichty and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Producer Rachel Ackerman, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty and Producer Robert Dohman

Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana
Tuck Milligan, Dee Pelletier, Michael Leigh Cook, Christopher Innvar, Carmen Berkeley, Alexia Pores, Juan Arturo, Alena Acker, Austin Pendleton, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Eliud Garcia, Emily Mann, Bradley James Tejada, Jean Lichty, Dan Teixeira, Keith Randolph Smith, Robert Dohman, Buzz Roddy and Daphne Rubin-Vega




RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Tennessee Williams THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway Photo
Reviews: Tennessee Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway

An all new production of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece The Night of the Iguana, directed by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann, has officially opened Off-Broadway! Read the reviews for The Night of the Iguana here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena StagePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTAPhotos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTA
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket Central WONKA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HAMILTON

Recommended For You