Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

La Femme Theatre Productions just celebrated opening night of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece, The Night of the Iguana.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee, Emily Mann , this production stars Emmy Nominee Tim Daly (Broadway: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. TV: "The Sopranos,” "Madam Secretary,” "Wings'), Tony Award - Winner Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway: Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Drama Desk nominee Lea DeLaria (Netflix "Orange Is the New Black." Broadway: POTUS) , Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy, The Minutes) , and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway: La Femme's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady ).

It will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42 nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). The Night of the Iguana is not a production of Signature Theatre.

In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas