Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway!

Last night, the Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots celebrated its big NYC return with a splashy opening night at Stage 42. See photos from the festivities below!

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



