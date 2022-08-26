Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway!

Guests for the evening included original cast members Stark Sands and Lena Hall, Tony-winning composer Cyndi Lauper and more!

Aug. 26, 2022  

Last night, the Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots celebrated its big NYC return with a splashy opening night at Stage 42. See photos from the festivities below!

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis reprising the role of "Lola," Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Bella Coppola
Bella Coppola

Andrew Levitt
Andrew Levitt

Brianna Stoute
Brianna Stoute

Brianna Stoute and Lena Hall
Brianna Stoute and Lena Hall

Callum Francis, Cyndi Lauper, Christian Douglas, and Danielle Hope
Callum Francis, Cyndi Lauper, Christian Douglas, and Danielle Hope

Callum Francis, Christian Douglas, and Danielle Hope
Callum Francis, Christian Douglas, and Danielle Hope

Callum Francis
Callum Francis

Christian Douglas
Christian Douglas

Conrad Ricamora
Conrad Ricamora

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper and the Angels of KINKY BOOTS
Cyndi Lauper and the Angels of KINKY BOOTS

Danielle Hope
Danielle Hope

Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega

David J. Socolar
David J. Socolar

DB Bonds, Rusty Mowery, and Will Van Dyke
DB Bonds, Rusty Mowery, and Will Van Dyke

Devin Bowles
Devin Bowles

Ebrin R. Stanley
Ebrin R. Stanley

Ernestt.Williams
Ernest T. Williams

Eve Plumb
Eve Plumb

Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald
Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald

Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell

Jordan and Daryl Roth
Jordan and Daryl Roth

Kevin Smith Kirkwood
Kevin Smith Kirkwood

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Lena Hall and Stark Sands
Lena Hall and Stark Sands

Lindsay Joan
Lindsay Joan

Liz Pearce
Liz Pearce

Lucas Pastrana
Lucas Pastrana

Marcus Neville
Marcus Neville

Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries

Marty Lauter
Marty Lauter

Matthew Michael Janisse
Matthew Michael Janisse

Nick Drake
Nick Drake

Nick Rashad Burroughs
Nick Rashad Burroughs

Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Ricky Schroeder
Ricky Schroeder

Robin de Jesus
Robin de Jesus

Ryah Nixon
Ryah Nixon

Ryan Halsaver
Ryan Halsaver

Sean Steele
Sean Steele

Stark Sands
Stark Sands

Tarion Strong
Tarion Strong

Tommy Martinez
Tommy Martinez

The Company of KINKY BOOTS
The Company of KINKY BOOTS

The Company of KINKY BOOTS
The Company of KINKY BOOTS

The Angels of KINKY BOOTS
The Angels of KINKY BOOTS

Cyndi Lauper and Jerry Mitchell
Cyndi Lauper and Jerry Mitchell

Callum Francis and Christian Douglas
Callum Francis and Christian Douglas

Brianna Stoute and Danielle Hope
Brianna Stoute and Danielle Hope




