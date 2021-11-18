Photos: Go Inside CIVILIAN, The Theater District's New Broadway-Inspired Hotel

The Theater District's newest hotel, CIVILIAN, will begin welcoming guests next week, starting Wednesday, November 24, Jason Pomeranc (Owner and Creator of the CIVILIAN brand) and David Rockwell (Architect, Interior Designer and Creative Visionary of CIVILIAN's art program, the Olio Collection) announced today.

CIVILIAN is a 27-story, 203 room hotel designed to celebrate its Broadway location by paying homage to the creative contributions of New York's theatrical artists. The hotel's complete food and beverage offerings - including a ground floor eatery, a second-floor bar, and a rooftop lounge - will open in the coming months. The hotel will offer a continental breakfast and evening bar in the launch months.

In a statement, Mr. Pomeranc said, "We are thrilled to bring the CIVILIAN brand to the global epicenter of the theatrical artform. This area represents more than an industry - it's where passionate fans and talented artists collide. It is our job to make that great, ongoing collision as comfortable, stylish, and exciting as possible."

The jewel of the hotel is the Olio Collection, a theater-focused curated art exhibition with permanent and rotating artifacts, original works, and archival photography. Over 350 pieces of art - including sketches, models, photographs, props, costumes, murals, and custom furnishings - are located throughout the public spaces and guest rooms. Together, Olio represents [more than] 100 years of Broadway history.

Mr. Rockwell added, "This is the perfect expression of my two great loves: performance and design. Having the chance to delve deep into Broadway history, and create a permanent tribute to our ephemeral artform, has been a dream. I am even more in awe of the level of talent that populates these fourteen midtown blocks than I was when I began this project."

The Olio Collection was curated by a team of theatrical designers, led by Mr. Rockwell including Paul Tazewell, Tony-award-winning costume designer of Hamilton, New York Times photographer Sarah Krulwich, Broadway photographer Bruce Glikas, Little Fang, Clint Ramos, Christine Jones, Jules Fisher and many more.

CIVILIAN is donating a portion of its fees to American Theatre Wing (ATW) to help in its mission of supporting the theatrical art-form, including providing crucial resources for so many of the creatives affected by COVID.

"The American Theatre Wing's deep history with Theater District gathering places goes all the way back to the Stage Door Canteen," said ATW President Heather Hitchens. "We see this partnership as an extension of that spirit, and we are extraordinarily grateful for the support at this time of great need within our community."

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of the national theatre ecology, The American Theatre Wing encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. For more information, visit AmericanTheatreWing.org.