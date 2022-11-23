Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tune in on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM!
Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.
Below, check out photos from day two of rehearsals, featuring Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more! Check out photos from day one of rehearsals here!
On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy's iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Other performances and appearances will include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes®; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.
Learn more about the parade, the route, and how to watch this year here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Paula Abdul and the St. John's Dance Team
Blanco Brown
Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan
James Maslow of Big Time Rush
Trombone Shorty
The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho
Ballet Hispanico
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums
Betty Who
Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland
Jordan Davis
Sean Paul
The Radio City Rockettes
