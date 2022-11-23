Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tune in on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM!

Nov. 23, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

Below, check out photos from day two of rehearsals, featuring Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more! Check out photos from day one of rehearsals here!

On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy's iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Other performances and appearances will include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes®; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.

Learn more about the parade, the route, and how to watch this year here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul and the St. John's Dance Team

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Blanco Brown

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Blanco Brown

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gloria Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emily Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lara Coppola, Nayib Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola, Lara Coppola, Nayib Estefan, and Emily Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul and Gloria Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul and Gloria Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan and Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
James Maslow of Big Time Rush

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Kendall Schmidt and James Maslow

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Kendall Schmidt and James Maslow

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jordin Sparks

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jordin Sparks

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Trombone Shorty

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Trombone Shorty

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Joss Stone

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Joss Stone

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Joss Stone

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ballet Hispanico

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ballet Hispanico

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Betty Who

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Betty Who

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Betty Who

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Flula Borg

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adam Devine

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adam Devine

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sarah Hyland

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adam Devine

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sarah Hyland

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sarah Hyland

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jordan Davis

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jordan Davis

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ziggy Marley

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ziggy Marley

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ziggy Marley

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ziggy Marley

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sean Paul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sean Paul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sean Paul

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Radio City Rockettes

