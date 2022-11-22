Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tune in on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM!

Nov. 22, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy's iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Other performances and appearances will include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes®; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.

Learn more about the parade, the route, and how to watch this year here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Rehearsals 2022
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Rehearsals 2022

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon

Kirk Frankin
Kirk Frankin

Max Sangerman
Max Sangerman

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Will Swenson and the Cast of A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and the Cast of A Beautiful Noise

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Jess LeProtto
Jess LeProtto

Tatiana Lofton and Max Sangerman
Tatiana Lofton and Max Sangerman

Jess LeProtto
Jess LeProtto

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michele and The Cast of Funny Girl
Lea Michele and The Cast of Funny Girl

Lea Michele and The Cast of Funny Girl
Lea Michele and The Cast of Funny Girl

Disney Cruise Lines
Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Lines
Disney Cruise Lines

Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Kilgore Rangerettes
Kilgore Rangerettes

Tiptoe
Tiptoe

Tiptoe
Tiptoe

Spirit of America Dance
Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance
Spirit of America Dance

Josh Dela Cruz and Blues Clues
Josh Dela Cruz and Blues Clues

Josh Dela Cruz
Josh Dela Cruz

Josh Dela Cruz and Blues Clues
Josh Dela Cruz and Blues Clues

