Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway

Life of Pi is now in previews at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and opens on Thursday, March 30.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is now in previews at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and opens on Thursday, March 30.

Get a first look at photos below!

The Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi is now playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of Life of Pi also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Life of Pi
Hiran Abeysekera, Mahira Kakkar and company

Life of Pi
Hiran Abeysekera, Richard Parker (Fred Davis, Scarlet Wildeernik, Andrew Wilson)

Life of Pi
Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, Nikki Calonge

Life of Pi
Salma Shaw, Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin

Life of Pi
Rajesh Bose, Hiran Abeysekera

Life of Pi
Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, and Nikki Calonge

Life of Pi
Hiran Abeysekera, Richard Parker (Fred, Davis, Scarlet Wildernik, Andrew Wilson)

Life of Pi
Sonya Venugopal, Celia Mei Rubin, Hiran Abeysekera

Life of Pi
The company




Related Stories
Video: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Bows at First Preview Photo
Video: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Bows at First Preview
Previews began last night for Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pie, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Check out video footage of the cast taking their first preview bows!
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI begins previews tonight, March 9. The play will officially open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Meet the cast of Life of Pi here!
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI Photo
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is getting ready for its premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out new photos of the Broadway marquee!

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23
March 14, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/12/2023.
Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date AnnouncedTickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date Announced
March 14, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath.
Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This WeekHunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This Week
March 14, 2023

OTHER WORLD, a new musical with an original score and story by Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee will present invite-only staged readings on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Full Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAMFull Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAM
March 14, 2023

BAM has announced the full company for The Wife of Willesden, directed by Indhu Rubasingham at the BAM Harvey Theater. See the full cast, and how to purchase tickets!
Video: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERTVideo: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERT
March 14, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson appears in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of 'Sondheim: A Musical Tribute'. Narrated by Kurt from the steps inside Broadway's Shubert Theatre in the rear orchestra where he sat beside Stephen Sondheim that evening, the video just debuted online in celebration of the event's 50th anniversary and you can watch it in full.
share