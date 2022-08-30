Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sing Street
Photos: Get a First Look at Adam Bregman, Dee Roscioli & More in SING STREET at The Huntington

Sing Street is now playing at The Huntington’s Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA through October 2, 2022.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The Huntington in association with Sing Street LLC have the released the first production photos for Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again, Once), with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney, now playing at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA through October 2, 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent on Broadway and at The Huntington) directs, and Tony Award winner & Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge on Broadway) choreographs.

The story is set in Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Eighteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress Raphina, a mysterious girl who catches Conor's eye. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music

Sing Street features Adam Bregman, Courtnee Carter, Billy Carter, Jack DiFalco, Dónal Finn, Anthony Genovesi, Michael Lepore, Diego Lucano, Elijah Lyons, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Anne L. Nathan, Gian Perez, Dee Roscioli, Armand Schultz and Ben Wang, with Leigh Barrett, Gable Kinsman, Nael Nacer, Matthew Pantanella, Ale Philippides, and Virginia Vogel.

The production features scenic design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (Once, An American in Paris), costume design by Crowley and Lisa Zinni (Freestyle Love Supreme), lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once, Frozen), sound design by Tony and Grammy Award winner & Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) and Brad Peterson (West Side Story), and hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman (Mrs. Doubtfire). Music supervision is by Peter Gordeno and Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) is music director, with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Production stage manager is Karyn Meek and stage manager is Amanda Spooner.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Adam Bregman and Jack DiFalco

Armand Schultz and Adam Bregman

Adam Bregman and Courtnee Carter

Adam Bregman and Donal Finn

Gian Perez, Ben Wang, Michael Lepore, Adam Bregman, Anthony Genovesi, Diego Lucano, Elijah Lyons

Elijah Lyons, Michael Lepore, Adam Bregman, Gian Perez, Ben Wang

Diego Lucano, Courtnee Carter, Adam Bregman, Gian Perez and Ben Wang

Brown Shoes Band

Dónal Finn, Billy Carter, Adam Bregman

Billy Carter and Dee Roscioli

Ben Wang, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Donal Finn, Adam Bregman and Elijah Lyons

Ben Wang and Anne L. Nathan




