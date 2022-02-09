Photos: First Look at Shuler Hensley as 'Marcellus' in THE MUSIC MAN

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley in character as Marcellus Washburn, featuring costume design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates.

Shuler Hensley starred on Broadway as Jud Fry in Oklahoma! opposite Hugh Jackman earning a Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Olivier Awards. Hensley most recently appeared in the Tony Award-winning The Ferryman at the Jacobs. Other Broadway credits include No Man's Land (also with Berkeley Repertory Theatre) and Waiting for Godot, in repertory, opposite Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Billy Crudup; The Monster in Young Frankenstein (also the U.S. National Tour); Kerchak in Tarzan; and Javert in Les Misérables. Recently seen in the musical adaptation of Twelfth Night (The Public Theater), as The Monster in the London premiere of Young Frankenstein, the U.K. premiere of Sam Hunter's The Whale (Theatre Royal Bath), and the New Group's production of Sweet Charity opposite Sutton Foster. Off-Broadway: Assassins (NY City Center Encores!), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Madison Square Garden), Carousel (Avery Fisher Hall with the New York Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella and Fiorello! (NY City Center Encores!), The Whale (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards; Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations), Sweet and Sad (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), That Hopey Changey Thing, and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Additional credits include the Kennedy Center's production of The Guardsman, directed by Gregory Mosher; Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (Alliance Theatre); and The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (Hamburg). Opera appearances include Wozzeck (Curtis Institute of Music) and Regina (Kennedy Center). Shuler has also performed with the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, and the New World Symphony Orchestra. Television: "Murder of a President," "Shades of Blue," "Elementary," "Banshee," "The Americans," "Ed," "Deadline," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Film: The Greatest Showman, After.Life, The Legend of Zorro, and Van Helsing. Proud Equity member. Shuler is also the namesake of the Georgia High School Musical Theater Awards and is Associate Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre Company in Atlanta.

The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, featuring six Tony Award-winning stars alongside a total of 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes