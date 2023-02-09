Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at photos of of television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") as Audrey in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors!

Apatow made her New York stage debut on Tuesday night, February 7, and stars in the musical through April 2, alongside Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, and Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening). Now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street), the cast of the musical also features Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Evan Alexander Smith, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Off the stage, Maude Apatow currently stars as "Lexi Howard" opposite Zendaya on the HBO critically acclaimed series "Euphoria", created by Sam Levinson. The Emmy and BAFTA-nominated series will begin production on its third season later this year. Other television credits include Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "Hollywood", and a recurring role alongside Lena Dunham in Season 4 of HBO's "Girls". On the big screen, Maude co-starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in The King Of Staten Island. She also worked with Sam Levinson in the high school thriller Assassination Nation alongside Odessa Young and Bill Skarsgard, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and was the highest-selling film of the festival that year. Other film credits include The House Of Tomorrow, Other People, This Is 40, Funny People, and Knocked Up.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.