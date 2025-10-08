Photos: First Look at Kristin Chenoweth in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get your first look at Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway production photos of The Queen of Versailles, ahead of its first preview tonight at the St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street).

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. As the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, Jackie invites audiences into her most ambitious venture yet: building the largest private home in America — a $100 million mansion in Orlando inspired by the Palace of Versailles.

But when the Great Recession of 2008 hits, the Siegels’ opulent world begins to crumble. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream—at any cost.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the lives of Jackie and David Siegel, the musical had its record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in summer 2024.

Joining Chenoweth and Abraham are Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as Jonquil, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria.

The company also includes Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young, and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as standby “Jackie.”

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth and Ensemble