Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.




Related Stories
Video: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Doing SWEENEY TODD Bigger Than Ever Photo
Video: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Doing SWEENEY TODD 'Bigger Than Ever'
Gaten Matarazzo appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss appearing in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. The Stranger Things star also discussed why Sweeney Todd is like a 'classic, brilliant, powerful, booming musical that also combines a slasher comedy,' his Broadway debut, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail Talk SWEENEY TODD on CBS News Photo
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail Talk SWEENEY TODD on CBS News
Watch Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail discuss the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd with CBS News.
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness Photo
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 
SWEENEY TODD Releases New Block of Tickets, On Sale Now! Photo
SWEENEY TODD Releases New Block of Tickets, On Sale Now!
A new block of tickets is now on sale for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford. Find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You


Lottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now AvailableLottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now Available
March 24, 2023

Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
March 24, 2023

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Lea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This WeekendLea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This Weekend
March 24, 2023

Lea Michele will return to performances of Funny Girl on Broadway this weekend.
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer SeasonLaura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 24, 2023

Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season.
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLESVideo: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES
March 24, 2023

Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
share