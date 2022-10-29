Photos: First Look at ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway
The production is now in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby. The production is now in previews with opening night set for November 3, 2022.
Check out a first look at the production below!
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale via telecharge.com or calling 800-447-7400.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Anika Larsen
Casey Likes and Solea Pfeiffer
Casey Likes and Solea Pfeiffer
Casey Likes and The Company of Almost Famous
Emily Schultheis, Anika Larsen, and Casey Likes
Matt Bittner, Drew Gehling, Chris Wood, and Brandon Contreras
The Company of Almost Famous
