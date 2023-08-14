Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Noblezada began playing the role in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. 

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Original Hadestown cast member Eva Noblezada played her final performance as 'Eurydice' last night, Sunday, August 13. Noblezada began playing the role in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. 

Original Broadway cast members André De Shields, Amber Gray and Patrick Page returned to the Walter Kerr Theatre and gave speeches, as well as Reeve Carney, who stars as Orpheus. 

Check out photos of Noblezada's final curtain call below and watch her full speech here!

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).

Hadestown currently stars Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, and Tom Hewitt as Hades. They are joined by Amelia CormackLindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm ArmwoodAlex LugoSayo OniAlex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Brandon CameronMax Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Allysa Shorte

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

 Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann(choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with Andre DeShields

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with Andre DeShields

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with Patrick Page

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with the cast of Hadestown

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with the cast of Hadestown

Hadestown
Patrick Page

Hadestown
Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada

Hadestown
The cast of Hadestown

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with the cast of Hadestown

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada with the cast of Hadestown

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada

Hadestown
Eva Noblezada and Andre De Shields




