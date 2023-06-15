Photos: Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Meets the Press

The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.

See photos of the company meeting the press below!

Miles is joined by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returns to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

The design team includes: Scenic Designers Clint Ramos & Miguel Urbino, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Casting by The Telsey Office, Production Stage Manager Cynthia Cahill, Music Coordinator Kimberlee Wertz, Orchestrations by Ted Sperling, Adam Guettel and Bruce Coughlin.

 Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Producer of Musical Theater for New York City Center Jenny Gersten and Producing Creative Director/Co-Set Designer Clint Ramos

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Director Chay Yew, Guest Music Director Rob Berman and Producer of Musical Theater for New York City Center Jenny Gersten

The Light in the Piazza
Producing Creative Director/Co-Set Designer Clint Ramos, Choreographer Parker Esse and Stage Manager Cyd Cahill

The Light in the Piazza
Producing Creative Director/Co-Set Designer Clint Ramos, Choreographer Parker Esse and Stage Manager Cyd Cahill

The Light in the Piazza
Guest Music Director Rob Berman and Director Chay Yew

The Light in the Piazza
Director Chay Yew and Choreographer Parker Esse

The Light in the Piazza
Guest Music Director Rob Berman, Director Chay Yew and Choreographer Parker Esse

The Light in the Piazza
Andrea Burns and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Andrea Burns and Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles, Anna Zavelson and Andrea Burns

The Light in the Piazza
Ivan Hernandez and James D. Gish

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles, Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish

The Light in the Piazza
Ivan Hernandez and Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Director Chay Yew

The Light in the Piazza
Choreographer Parker Esse

The Light in the Piazza
Ruthie Ann Miles

The Light in the Piazza
Anna Zavelson

The Light in the Piazza
Andrea Burns

The Light in the Piazza
Ivan Hernandez

The Light in the Piazza
James D. Gish

The Light in the Piazza
Signage at Encores! City Center




Recommended For You