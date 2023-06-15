Photos: Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Meets the Press

The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.
New York City Center will soon continue the Encores! season with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.
Miles is joined by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returns to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.
Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.
The design team includes: Scenic Designers Clint Ramos & Miguel Urbino, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Casting by The Telsey Office, Production Stage Manager Cynthia Cahill, Music Coordinator Kimberlee Wertz, Orchestrations by Ted Sperling, Adam Guettel and Bruce Coughlin.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
