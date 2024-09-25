Photos: Eartha Kitt Collectible Doll Now Available to Order

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eartha Kitt has been called “the most exciting woman in the world.” Her unique voice made her a legendary singer. Her gorgeous, distinctive looks and talent made her a beloved actress. Her refined dancing made her a triple threat. And her charm, smarts, grace, and charisma have let her carve out a special place in history. Now, the Eartha Kitt estate has collaborated with renowned fashion doll designers and marketers, Integrity Toys, to bring to life the Eartha Kitt doll.



The Eartha Kitt doll is a “purrfect” recreation of a Hollywood legend in 1:6 (12-inch) scale, with a vinyl, poseable body for fans and collectors to commemorate the beauty and the legend of Eartha Kitt forever. Inspired by her mid-20thcentury glamour, she comes dressed in a couture cheetah print gown with a matching overcoat, trimmed in faux fur. The doll is accessorized with gloves and comes with a custom “pet” cheetah, adding beauty and purrfection to your surroundings. Sporting one of her iconic hairstyles, you can leave Eartha on display or redress her in your favorite costumes or couture. Whatever you choose, the Eartha Kitt doll by Integrity Toys is sure to prove purrfectly irresistible.



The Eartha Kitt doll retails for $160 and is available to order beginning September 24, while supplies last, at IntegrityToys.com/Eartha or at Sideshow.com. Fans, collectors and anyone who wants to secure an Eartha Kitt doll (or several!) for themselves, friends or family will put down a $35, non-refundable deposit, with the dolls scheduled to be shipped in November, just in time for the holidays!



Having been a trailblazer in the high fashion collectible doll space, leading with a line of fashion dolls in the mass market with ethnic features and having an authentic commitment to diversity, Integrity Toys is beyond thrilled for this important collaboration. Chris Stoeckel, lead designer on the Eartha doll, said, “Our team has all been fans of Eartha Kitt and her barrier-breaking career, including as the first female black action hero, as well as a champion for free speech. As one of the most beautiful and interesting women in pop culture history, we are thrilled to have the privilege of bringing her incredible beauty to life, inspiring long-time fans and helping new fans get to know her amazing story.”



Kitt Shapiro, Eartha Kitt’s daughter, added, “My mother made an incredible impact on so many people. She had a stature and this presence when she walked into a room, and you felt it. When you see this collectible Eartha Kitt doll, it really makes a statement—and that’s what my mother did; she made a statement. My mother would have gotten the biggest kick out of seeing her doll! She could do it all- she was an actress, singer, dancer, style icon, but most of all, she had this incredible integrity as a human being, which is why being associated with Integrity Toys to make the Eartha Kitt doll is the perfect fit.”

Eartha Kitt appeared on Broadway in several shows including Timbuktu!, The Wild Party, and Nine, replacing Chita Rivera as Liliane La Fleur. Other stage credits include the West End production of Follies and national tours of The Wizard of Oz and Cinderella. She was nominated for two Tony Awards. Take a look at photos of the new doll below!